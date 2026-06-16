One of the Best Square Enix PS5 RPGs Now Free for Some

One of the best Square Enix PS5 RPGs is now free for some. Of course, Square Enix makes a variety of games, but it is primarily known for its RPGs, thanks to series like Dragon Quest, NieR, and, most importantly, Final Fantasy. And it’s well-known for its RPGs because it has released some of the best RPGs for decades. In fact, a couple of Square Enix RPGs rank among the best video games ever made. It’s not often you can score these games for free, though.

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PS5 and PS5 Pro users with a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription can freely download Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI, which was notably a PS5 exclusive when it originally launched in 2023, but this changed over time. Speaking of its launch, it cost $70 at its launch, so to be able to download it for free roughly three years later is a great opportunity for PS5 users. How long it’s going to be free with select PlayStation Plus tiers, we do not know. Based on typical PS Plus contracts, it’s probably going to be for 12 months or 24 months, but for now, this is just speculation. It’s very unlikely to be shorter than 12 months, though.

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One of 2023’s Best Games With Lots of Content

Final Fantasy XVI earned an 87 when it released three years ago, earning four nominations at The Game Awards in the process: Best Narrative, Best Role-Playing Game, Best Performance, and Best Score and Music, the latter of which it won. Not only is it high quality, but there’s a lot of it.

Just to mainline the Square Enix RPG takes about 35 to 40 hours. Add side content, and this number is more like 60 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 80 to 85 hours with the former PS5 exclusive game. All of these figures, of course, don’t factor in secondary playthroughs. That said, the game doesn’t have much replayability.

Is the game worth playing in 2026? Well, unlike next year’s Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, it is a standalone experience, which makes it easy to jump into. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 17 is still years away, so this remains the latest mainline installment, which keeps it timely. In fact, it’s so far away that we haven’t even begun to hear any rumors of it. And of course, three years old is not old at all. It’s one of the best modern Final Fantasy games, and this is not going to change for a while.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, join the RPG and video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.