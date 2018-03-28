Square Enix Reveals New AAA Game Studio

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has his hands full now that will be at the helm for the latest AAA studio from Square Enix. Luminous Productions is the newest studio from the mega publisher and their base of operations will be rooted in Tokyo.

Tabata-san won’t be in unfamiliar territory, however. It appears that he will be taking with him several key members from the Final Fantasy XV team with him to create a new wave of successful titles.

According to a recent press release about the latest addition to the Square Enix family:

“Luminous Productions was established with the purpose of developing new AAA titles and bringing innovative game and other entertainment content to a global audience.

Staffed with members of the creative team behind Final Fantasy XV developed within another Square Enix Group studio, Square Enix Co., Ltd., Luminous Productions further builds on Square Enix Group’s vision to create new intellectual properties alongside our existing studios.”

Though we are lacking any other real information at this time, Square Enix also revealed the studio’s shiny new website, which can be seen here. If you’re also looking at making the jump over to Tokyo and working in the games industry, Luminous Productions is hosting a variety of job opportunities as well on their main page. From Facial animators to Game Programmers, there are tons of awesome ways to jump right in with a beloved company.

Though we don’t have full details of what’s in store, it is comforting to see such a recognizable team at the head of the latest studio. Tabata-san is definitely a good fit to lead this new team, and we’re very excited to see what else Square Enix has in store. For now, however, we must gorge on Final Fantasy XV now that is also out for PC players. Plus with the adorable chibi-version of the game on mobile … there’s a lot to love.

What are your thoughts on the latest studio? What are you hoping to see out of Square Enix and Luminous Productions in the coming years? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!