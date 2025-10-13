Square Enix to Announce New Final Fantasy Game in 48 Hours

Square Enix is set to announce a new Final Fantasy game on October 14. We know this because it has telegraphed the announcement ahead of time, and even provided RPG fans with a YouTube link to the announcement trailer for the new game. Those hoping for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 or Final Fantasy 17 or anything substantial like this will be disappointed to learn that is not what is being announced in roughly 48 hours.

It’s understood Square Enix is working on both of these games, and it recently even threw a bone to Final Fantasy 6 fans about it getting a remake. Before any of this, though, a new Dissidia Final Fantasy game will be announced for iOS and Android on the aforementioned October 14 at 6:00 am EST.

Teaser Site With Media

Ahead of this announcement, Square Enix has launched a teaser site, complete with some visuals presumably from the game or the trailer. Unfortunately, the visuals don’t reveal any relevant information, at least not without context they don’t. The website itself, though, does refer to the game as a “Team Boss Battle” title.

It’s Been A While

There has not been a new Dissidia Final Fantasy game since 2018, when Square Enix released Dissidia Final Fantasy NT for PC and PS4. Before this, there was Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy for the PSP in 2011 and Dissidia Final Fantasy for the PSP in 2008. The latter is when the sub-series began. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a crossover fighting game series that takes various Final Fantasy characters from multiple games and brings them together.

As you would expect, some Final Fantasy fans are excited to see the sub-series back; however, others are not so excited about it being limited to mobile phones.

“I think Square Enix should listen to users’ opinions a bit more,” writes one fan of the news. “What we want is a remaster of the first game or 012, or a new home console game that keeps the exact same systems. Not a mobile game!”

As for what this mystery game could be, we do not know. The “Team Boss Battle” seems to suggest some type of PvE, or maybe even PvP game, but this is just speculation. Thankfully, Final Fantasy fans do not need to wait long to find out. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.