Square Enix Fans Still Processing Studio’s Summer Game Fest Reveal

Going into big gaming showcases like Summer Game Fest, fans naturally get their hopes up. Between big reveals and shadow drops, these events can pack some truly thrilling revelations. Shortly ahead of this year’s event, fans found out which publishers would be involved. Now, involvement doesn’t always guarantee a trailer or reveal. Sometimes, it just means they’re a sponsor or attendee. However, when gamers saw Square Enix on the list, it was hard not to hope for something big from one of the publisher’s iconic franchises.

With Kingdom Hearts 4 still on the horizon, many fans wanted to see something more about the game that’s been in development for years. Others hoped for the next big Final Fantasy remake. However, what we got from Square Enix wasn’t quite what anyone expected. During Summer Game Fest, Square Enix revealed a trailer for its new game in collaboration with Tactic Studios, Killer Inn. Suffice it to say, almost no one had this game reveal on their Summer Game Fest bingo card:

The game, which has just opened for Closed Beta Test applications, is a bit different from what fans expect from Square Enix. It’s a team-based action shooter with a murder mystery vibe. Players are divided into “wolves” and “lambs” with the goal to eliminate the other team, at all costs. But there’s a catch. Wolves know who’s on their team, but lambs don’t. It’s sort of Among Us meets Werewolf. The game is certainly leaning into some big trends from recent years, as horror and PvP gameplay have caught on. But it’s going to be battling against fan expectations for what they want from a publisher like Square Enix.

“What in the Clue/Among Us Is This?” Square Enix Fans Want to Know

Although the game is an interesting premise, many fans are confused to find it carrying the Square Enix brand. Live service, multiplayer games with a PvP focus aren’t exactly what the team is known for. Of course, Square Enix is publishing the game in collaboration with an indie developer. Tactic Studios works to deliver “thought-provoking, story-driven video games.” While a multiplayer shooter isn’t typically known for being story-driven, it is certainly an interesting concept. But many fans aren’t happy to see that this is what Square Enix brought to the table at Summer Game Fest.

For many fans, Summer Game Fest is where studios drop their big news. Maybe not The Game Awards big, but certainly close. And that’s where the player frustration comes in. With a Summer Game Fest slot, many hoped to see Square Enix deliver updates on one of the franchises they’re most known for. After all, we’ve heard very little about Kingdom Hearts 4 for years, aside from that quick attempt to reassure fans after the mobile spinoff was cancelled. And we’ve been waiting for more Final Fantasy remake news. Even gamers who like the concept aren’t so sure it’s going to last.

In a gaming market that’s pretty saturated with hidden role style games like Among Us, fans aren’t so sure we needed another one. Killer Inn certainly had a compelling trailer with gorgeous graphics and a stellar “in deception we trust” tagline. But only time will tell if fans are able to move on from the shock of seeing this at Summer Game Fest above any other Square Enix franchise. Killer Inn has yet to reveal its exact release date, but gamers interested in checking out the new PvP murder mystery can sign up for the Closed Beta Test via Steam now.

What did you think of this surprising trailer debut from Square Enix and Tactic Studios? Are you going to give the game a chance, or are you still holding out for Kingdom Hearts 4?