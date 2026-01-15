New Life is Strange Game Confirmed, With First Reveal Trailer Coming Soon

In early January, rumors of a new game in the iconic Life is Strange series began circulating. A leak seemed to confirm that Don’t Nod and Square Enix would soon announce a brand new entry in the series. However, another entry was not officially confirmed until today, when the official Life is Strange social media accounts began teasing the game’s big reveal. Though we don’t know much, we do know that a brand-new entry in the Life is Strange series is indeed happening, with more specifics to be unveiled very soon.

In a cryptic new post, Don’t Nod and Square Enix invite fans to “separate the real from the rumor” when it reveals the next Life is Strange game. The post includes a very brief teaser that gives almost nothing away, aside from a quick glimpse of what appears to be Max’s friend Chloe. Fans of the franchise will learn more on January 20th at 1 PM EST, when the reveal will air on the Life is Strange YouTube channel.

The Next New Life is Strange Game Is Headed Our Way in 2026

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

The first Life is Strange released its first episode in 2015 and quickly earned a place as one of the most beloved narrative adventure games of the last decade. Following the first 5 chapters of the original game, Life is Strange has spun out into a full-blown series. With spin-offs, prequels, and sequels, the franchise now features a total of 6 games. And now, that count is about to grow with the upcoming announcement of another new Life is Strange game.

Until the official reveal on January 20th, we don’t know much except that the game is now confirmed to be real. It also looks poised to release in 2026, as the teaser suggests that Life is Strange returns in 2026. That will mark 2 years since Life is Strange: Double Exposure came out in 2024, which is pretty on par with the past timeline for new installments.

Image courtesy of don’t nod and square enix

Though nothing has been officially revealed, we have a few hints about the next game in the series. According to a recently surfaced PEGI rating, the game could be called Life is Strange: Reunion. Rumors also point to a story focused on Max reuniting with her friend Chloe, which would certainly make sense with the alleged title of the game. The PEGI listing has since been taken down, but it did include what might be a synopsis for the game. From the sounds of it, we could find our protagonists attending college while also trying to prevent a massive disaster.

For those who played Double Exposure, the news of a follow-up won’t come as a big surprise. The popularity of the series and the open-endedness of its latest installment have always suggested we’d see a new Life is Strange game in the near future. And on January 20th at 1 PM EST, we’re going to get our first official details about what the latest game will entail. You can ask YouTube to notify you when the reveal trailer premieres so you don’t miss a chance to tune in live.

