Rumor: Star Fox Racing Spin-Off Coming to Nintendo Switch

New rumors suggest that Nintendo’s Retro Studios is working on a new game for the Nintendo Switch called Star Fox Grand Prix.

The idea that the studio responsible for past Metroid Prime games and more recently the Switch version of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is working on the racing spin-off comes from the Redditor DasVergeben (via Nintendo Insider), a Redditor known for leaking information on games in the past. The Redditor shared information about the game on the Star Fox subreddit and compared the project to some of Nintendo’s past racing games.

“What Retro Studios is working on is a spinoff based on an existing Nintendo IP that they haven’t worked with before…. Star Fox,” said DasVergeben. “It is actually a racing game. Something like Diddy Kong Racing mixed with F-Zero essentially. But more like F-Zero gameplay. It will have a adventure mode of some kind (think Diddy Kong Racing) and there will be some boss fights and a hub world like it too.”

Those within the series’ subreddit were skeptical about the possible Star Fox game with some having no reservations about saying how questionable the project sounds both in terms of accurate info and a quality game. The rumor has already been picked up on different sites as well though, and according to Eurogamer’s sources, the site reports that it has heard similar talk of a Star Fox racing spin-off, though the name is reportedly a new detail.

Not long after the rumor was shared on Reddit, another post appeared on 4chan that appeared to provide additional confirmation on the Star Fox Grand Prix rumor. The image below was shared in the post, an image that appears to show the logo for the supposed Star Fox game alongside a link back to the Reddit thread and an “all true” statement from the original poster.

It was quickly pointed out that this image could be easily faked, which is true, so this doesn’t confirm that the game is being made. However, in DasVergeben’s initial leak on Reddit, the Redditor linked back to two Twitter accounts for Liam Robertson and Nibel, the latter one referencing a Star Fox racing game. Some have wondered if this is all just a big joke gone a bit too far, but DasVergeben assured those on Reddit that the leaker has heard from others with inside sources and that all the info has lined up so far.