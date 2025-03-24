5 Best TCG Mobile Games (Besides Pokemon TCG Pocket)

While Pokemon is one of the best-known trading card games out there, it’s hardly the only one. In fact, there are so many excellent TCGs around that many potential fans have to make hard decisions about which they can afford to collect. But as Pokemon TCG Pocket has shown, fans can get much of the same joy out of digital versions of their favorite TCGs. No, it’s not quite the same, but mobile app versions of games like Magic: The Gathering can help more people enjoy the game without as high of a start-up cost. These games often come with the ability to find online PvP matches and tutorial modes to help players learn the game. These built-in mobile app features can make popular TCGs more accessible for those without an in-person community.

As someone who would probably have entire rooms in my house dedicated to collecting beautiful trading cards if I could, I’ve been wishing for more space (and budget) for TCGs lately. But then I remembered that Pokemon TCG Pocket was hardly the first mobile version of a TCG. In fact, I learned the rules of Magic: The Gathering through an older version of its mobile app. So, if you, too, want to explore more TCGs without going all-in on another physical card collection, I’m rounding up the best mobile TCG apps you can try.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

For fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, the mobile app makes a solid substitute when you can’t find an in-person opponent. In fact, that app boasts a 4.9 Star rating on the Apple App Store. This mobile app lets gamers collect digital Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, opening packs with a mechanic that is only slightly less satisfying than ripping the packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, online matchmaking gives players opportunities to try out their skills against other Yu-Gi-Oh! fans without taking a trip to the local card shop.

For those who need a refresher or who are new to Yu-Gi-Oh!, Master Duel has a decent tutorial, though it’s pretty short and doesn’t really go in-depth. Even so, the solo matches can help gamers hone their skills before facing real-time opponents. Plus, the app is still supported, getting relatively frequent updates to add new content, bug fixes, and more. Personally, I could do without some of the more time-wasting animations, but you can’t deny the graphics do look great. The game is also available for PC via Steam for those who don’t care for mobile games.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Few card games have maintained a dedicated fan base quite like Magic: The Gathering. But learning a game with such a storied history can be intimidating, and many gamers may not want to start out with their local Magic night. Magic: The Gathering Arena earns its 4.6 App Store rating, as it’s a great introduction to the gameplay mechanics of this beloved TCG. The mobile app offers players a lower-stress way to engage with the game when they’re first starting out. For those who can’t easily access a local community or afford a massive physical card collection, it’s the next best thing to playing in person.

Magic: The Gathering Arena starts off with a tutorial and introductory story missions that help guide new players. While some gamers dislike the monetization angle in the free-to-play app, it’s still a solid way to engage with the TCG when you don’t have other options. Like Master Duel, it can also be played on PC or Mac if you prefer.

Hearthstone

Unlike Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic: The Gathering, this TCG exists only in digital form. Hearthstone is a digital trading card game based in the lore of World of Warcraft. Fans of WoW will notice familiar characters, items, and more as they collect these digital cards in the Hearthstone TCG app. Originally released in 2014, Hearthstone has a 4.1 App Store rating and remains popular with seasoned WoW fans and new gamers looking for a fun new TCG app to play.

As the online game is the only way to play, it’s designed to teach you how to engage. There’s strategy, fast-paced card battles, and plenty of visually appealing cards to collect. Like any free-to-play app, there are in-game purchases, but the economy is fairly well-balanced to let players engage without racking up a ton of costs.

Legends of Runeterra

Another digital card game spinoff from a popular series is Legends of Runeterra, which is built from the lore of League of Legends. The game is among the newer TCG mobile apps on our list, with its original release having happened in April 2020. It boasts an impressive 4.8 Apple App Store rating, and the fully illustrated digital cards will draw players in from the start.

Gamers and critics alike praise Legends of Runeterra for its interesting mechanics and generous in-game system for getting new cards. It offers a good mix of accessibility for new players with plenty of depth and strategy for those familiar with TCG mechanics. Whether you already love League of Legends or just want a solid TCG in mobile app form, Legends of Runeterra has plenty to offer. You can also play on PC if you prefer a computer-based gaming experience.

Marvel Snap

For the Marvel fan looking for a card-battling game, there’s Marvel Snap. This 2022 entry into the mobile card game genre brings players from the Marvel universe into digital grading card form – before that Magic: The Gathering set ever will. Marvel Snap has been praised for bringing some new ideas into the mobile card game genre, with a fairly polished game with a decently balanced free-to-play economy. With over 120K ratings in the Apple App Store, the game still maintains a 4.7 rating.

The matches in Marvel Snap are short, making it easy for gamers to fit this in with a few minutes a day. That said, some players take issue with how matchmaking works, and the economy has gotten tighter over time, as with most free-to-play games. Even so, Marvel Snap remains a popular choice for gamers looking for a fun new TCG game to try out on mobile. Plus, it’s now available via Steam as well.

With the newly-announced Digimon Card Game mobile app Digimon Alysion on the way, it’s likely this list of great TCG mobile games will just keep growing. So if you’re out of space on your IRL shelves for physical cards, get ready to make space on your phone instead.