Star Trek: Resurgence First Gameplay Revealed Featuring Spock

Dramatic Labs and Epic Games have released the first gameplay video for Star Trek: Resurgence, its upcoming narrative adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. The video shows a scene in which Ambassador Spock joins the crew of the USS Resolute for a briefing on tensions between two neighboring planets that are vital to the galactic dilithium trade. In the video, it is clear to see how players, in control of the Resolute‘s first officer, can choose which directions to steer the conversation in and which opinions to voice. By the end, the player is asked to attempt to back-channel negotiations with the two planets while Spock attempts diplomacy by more traditional means. You can see the video, revealed via IGN, below.

Star Trek: Resurgence is the first game from Dramatic Labs, the new studio founded by 20+ former Telltale Games employees. Its staff has worked on games like Telltale’s Batman, The Walking Dead, and A Wolf Among Us, giving them unparalleled expertise in turning familiar properties into interactive stories. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the designers discussed how they are hoping to create something like an interactive Star Trek movie.

“We’re essentially making a playable Star Trek film, one big story that unfolds with the player as the hero(s) of the narrative,” said Kent Mudle, the game’s cinematic director. “Many different scenes and events will occur, but all in service of a larger central plot.”

Star Trek: Resurgence takes place shortly after Star Trek: Nemesis. The developers have teased the involvement of some familiar characters, such as Spock.

“It’s a combination of what makes sense for the story – and that’s always our primary driving force – along with who we think fans would want to interact with,” said lead writer Dan Martin when asked about how they choose and deploy such characters. “Who would be fun to spar with in conversation or otherwise? Again, being fans ourselves, there’s a level of gut instinct we could rely on when making those decisions. And respecting the events of canon is a consideration too. In a franchise like Star Trek, it can feel like you’re writing historical fiction for a fictional world, making sure you don’t violate previously established circumstances.”

Star Trek: Resurgence is expected to launch worldwide in worldwide in the spring for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store,