Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed

The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

"Production has been advancing steadily all summer, but we have made the difficult decision to move our release date out of 2022 in order to give the game a final coat of polish, and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience," the announcement of the delay on the official Star Trek: Resurgence Twitter account reads in part. "We are planning to release Star Trek: Resurgence in April 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox." You can check out the full statement on the delay for yourself embedded below:

"Our love and admiration for Star Trek is instrumental to this decision," the statement continues. "We're proud of what we've accomplished so far, and this continues to be a passion project for everyone here. We are incredibly grateful -- and excited -- to be able to work within a universe that means so much to so many."

