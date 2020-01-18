Baby Yoda and George Lucas Photo Draws Death Stranding Comparisons

There were two great adorable babies last year: BB and Baby Yoda. The former debuted in Death Stranding as the companion of protagonist Sam Bridges, played by Norman Reedus. Meanwhile, the latter debuted in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Both are the best new characters of 2019, and both have been compared to each other in the past, quite often in fact. That said, recently a new photo of Star Wars creator George Lucas holding Baby Yoda in his arms surfaced online. Naturally, it went viral, and rightfully so, it’s off adorable levels are off the charts.

Of course, the Internet had its fun with the photo, including the official PlayStation UK Twitter account, which was quick to point out the photo’s Death Stranding vibes. Turns out, George Lucas holds Baby Yoda like Sam holds BB.

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time the game and show have been compared to each other. Since the new Star Wars show released, many have drawn comparisons between BY and BB.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”