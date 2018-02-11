Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Next Patch Has Been Detailed, Including a New Mode

The team at DICE have been working to make continuous improvements to Star Wars: Battlefront II since its launch, and while it’s also planning on new additions to keep things fresh, it’s updating little things here and there so that things run smoothly.

Matt Everett, who serves as community manager on the project, recently took to the Battlefront forums to discuss what’s being included in the next patch, and it’s quite a bit. Along with the previously announced Jetpack Cargo mode, the patch will also feature a number of balance tweaks that will resolve some issues in the game.

The patch is currently undergoing testing, and doesn’t have a release date, but Everett did make note that downtime for the game would be announced before its release, so we’ll have a better idea of when it will arrive.

“Our team has been working very hard on the next patch for Star Wars Battlefront II,” he explained. “While the patch is currently in testing and headed for certification, we do not have an ETA for its release.”

Here are some of the features fans can expect from the patch:

Our limited time Jetpack Cargo mode arrives

Arcade Updates (AI updates and more)

Heroes & Villains Balancing (Boba Fett, Palpatine, Iden, Rey, Bossk, Kylo Ren, Luke, Chewbacca, Yoda, Lando, Darth Vader & Captain Phasma all see either, nerfs, buffs and tweaks)

Classes, Reinforcements & Core Combat (Dodge updates, emotes, weapon tweaks, SCS un-nerf, and more)

Milestones (Updates)

Level Design Balance Changes

Level Design Bug Fixes

General Improvements and Bug Fixes ( Duplicate SC credits, Blaster glow, lightsaber glow, color-blind settings tweak, performance and stability changes, and more)

and more…

Everett also made note that the known issues for the game are still being addressed, and will be fixed as time goes on, although, again, a time frame wasn’t given. But it seems like the team at DICE is well aware at what needs to be repaired.

At least the patch won’t be too far off, so die-hard Battlefront players, along with casual Star Wars fans, can enjoy what it has to offer.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.