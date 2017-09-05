Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Theed Multiplayer Map Has Been Revealed

While we (patiently) await the debut of the multiplayer portion of Star Wars: Battlefront II – which should come this Saturday afternoon during the EA Play presentation in Los Angeles – we've gotten a first peek at what this new map will hold, thanks to a newly revealed screenshot.

The shot, which initially appeared during the previously aired episode of the official Star Wars show, shows off the Assault On Theed, which will look very familiar to fans of the series, complete with its tranquil waterfall and skyline.

Theed will be featured as part of the 20 versus 20 multiplayer demonstration during EA Play on Saturday, and it looks like the team at DICE will be very faithful to the design of the map – amongst many others that will be included in the game.

Here's the official description of the screenshot, straight from the developers:

""Sleek N-1 Starfighters and Vulture Droids scream overhead spewing light and fire. Nimble AT-RT Walkers race around corners, pursued by roaring AATs. Agile Clone Jet Troopers hop from rooftop to rooftop, while rampaging B2 Super Battle Droids level everything in their path. Armies of Clones and Droids sprint across cover, their blazing weapons shattering the tranquility of the once-peaceful capital of Naboo. And at the center of the swirling melee the lightsabers and Darth Maul and Rey cut swaths through the ranks of the battling troopers.

Prepare for the Assault on Theed! On June 10 at 12:30 PM PT, Darth Maul and other cross-era heroes enter the battlefield in a massive multiplayer livestream gameplay event you won't want to miss. You might even become part of creating it."

Electronic Arts has very high hopes for Star Wars: Battlefront II, as it expects the game to sell at least 14 million copies by the end of 2018. Considering its massive multiplayer options, its new single player campaign, and its forthcoming downloadable content – which, by the way, will be free of charge – it could have no trouble reaching this goal.

We'll bring you all the details from the reveal as they happen during the show!

Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.