Star Wars Eclipse Insider Drops Bad News About Release Date

Yesterday, during The Game Awards, a new Star Wars game, Star Wars Eclipse was revealed by Quantic Dream, the developer best known for its trio of PlayStation exclusives, Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls. That said, the developer is no longer making PlayStation exclusives in favor of multi-platform releases. And now it’s making a Star Wars game, Star Wars Eclipse, which we have next to no salient details on, or at least we have next to no official details on the game. What we do have are unofficial details.

Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson divulged what he knows about the game. As you may know, Henderson leaked its existence earlier this year, so there’s reason to believe he has good information on the game., To this end, Henderson claims Star Wars Eclipse is three to four years away, at minimum. In other words, it’s nowhere near releasing.

Adding to this, Henderson that the game is being written by QuanticDream Paris, which means David Cage is heavily involved. That said, apparently, the studio is having a hard time hiring staff to bulk up for development. Henderson doesn’t say why but it’s likely the studio’s reputation for being a bad place to work.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. Of course, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson is reliable and while there’s little reason to doubt any of this, it’s still not official information, and more importantly, even if it’s all 100 percent accurate, it’s also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have touched the report nor the speculation it has created.

Star Wars Eclipse is in development at Quantic Dream. Officially, there's no word of a release date or even a release window.

“Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi,” reads an official pitch of the new Star Wars title. “The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”