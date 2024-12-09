Star Wars Game Announced Three Years Ago Is Still MIA

On December 9th, 2021, a new Star Wars video game was announced at The Game Awards. The game in question was titled Star Wars: Eclipse and it’s in development from Quantic Dream, the studio responsible for games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The game was announced with an impressive cinematic trailer, which featured multiple worlds, lightsaber battles, and one of the most familiar Jedi Masters from the franchise. Unfortunately, nothing has been seen from the game since. Many Star Wars fans are wondering about the current status of the game, and questioning whether it was quietly cancelled.

For those that might have missed the initial announcement, Star Wars: Eclipse is set in the High Republic era, long before the events of The Phantom Menace. While that means most of the iconic faces of the Star Wars universe would not be alive just yet, Yoda did make a brief appearance in the game’s trailer, staring out over Coruscant from the High Council Chamber. The game will apparently feature a narrative that switches between multiple playable characters, with different motivations and backstories. The game’s official website also notes that players will be introduced to “never-before-seen species and planets.” The lone trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse can be found below.

At this time, it’s impossible to say what’s happening with Star Wars: Eclipse. It’s possible the game was simply announced way too early. This has become a frustrating trend in the video game industry, as developers and publishers have rushed to announce a game that’s several years away from release. Star Wars: Eclipse isn’t the only Disney game that was announced long before it was ready. Similarly, we’ve heard next to nothing about Marvel’s Wolverine, which was announced by PlayStation and Insomniac Games about three months before Star Wars: Eclipse. Marvel’s Blade was announced by Xbox and Arkane Lyon at The Game Awards last year, and there’s nothing to suggest that the game will be released anytime soon.

Given that trend, it’s possible Quantic Dream is simply plugging away at the game, and we’ll see more information when the team is good and ready. We don’t know how far into development Star Wars: Eclipse was when it first got announced, but it has been 6 years since the team wrapped work on Detroit: Become Human. If the game was quietly cancelled, it would be disappointing for fans of the High Republic era, who just had to deal with the cancellation of The Acolyte series on Disney+. Hopefully we’ll get some information on the game soon and Star Wars: Eclipse is able to live up to the promise shown in its first trailer!

