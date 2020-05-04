Star Wars Fans are Sharing Their Favorite Video Games in the Franchise
The Star Wars franchise has received a plethora of video games, over the years. While many of those games haven't lived up to the lofty standards of Star Wars fans, there have been a number of strong releases throughout the history of the franchise. As such, fans have fond memories of many of these games. From older titles like Shadows of the Empire, to more recent releases such as Jedi: Fallen Order, it seems that there's a game for every type of Star Wars fan. In honor of Star Wars Day, fans have shared their personal favorites across social media!
Some fans like the classics.
Still the best Star Wars video game. pic.twitter.com/ku12bdZN2B— Brian 2099 (@greenadder) May 4, 2020
Others prefer slightly more recent games.
The OG Battlefront II is the best Star Wars video game. Everything else is irrelevant. #StarWarsDay— Christina(deets) (@needthedeets) May 4, 2020
I thought I was the only one who liked that game!
Happy #StarWarsDay everybody and #MayThe4thBeWithYou.
Anybody else miss the great old Phantom Menace video game? Maybe the best Star Wars game-play but strangely based on the worst of the films. Who knew an action movie about tariffs & trade disputes would suck? (JarJar knew.) pic.twitter.com/H3gCE7RX5I— David Shier (@DavidShierWSU) May 4, 2020
Of course, the other Episode One game is a lot more popular.
My favourite Star Wars games:
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer (N64)
- Jedi II: Jedi Outcast (PC)
- Knights of the Old Republic 1&2 (PC)
- Shadows of the Empire (N64)
Happy #StarWarsDay— Kiratze (@Kiratze) May 4, 2020
KOTOR is top of the list for a lot of people.
We all know this is the best Star Wars video game and it is unlikely to be topped pic.twitter.com/zgFWagKozj— i miss khris (@junesfoshiz) May 4, 2020
Hey, Shadows of the Empire was good!
Saw a post asking about favorite Star Wars games and the amount of people saying Shadows of the Empire for the N64 actually hurts.— braktheman (@braktheman) May 4, 2020
The Super Star Wars Trilogy was definitely special to a lot of gamers.
I may be making my way threw #JediFallenOrder I wanted to bring some attention to the first Star Wars games in my collection for the SNES. Super Empire Strikes Back in particular is still my favorite Star Wars Game of all time despite its brutal difficulty #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1gdvpHL6BS— Elite Five (Aka Shadow Gear) (@EliteFive1) May 4, 2020
Now THAT'S a controversial opinion!
Unpopular opinion, but Masters of Teras Kasi was not only my all time favorite Star Wars game, but also my favorite fighting game.— augustofstache (@augustofstache) May 4, 2020
