Star Wars Fans Can Now Download Classic Game for Free

Star Wars fans can currently download a classic Star Wars game for free, and until September 20, 2023. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep. This is not a free trial or a demo of the game. It's a free download for the entire game. There are some catches though. The first is the deal comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access it. The second catch is that because it's a deal via Prime Gaming, only PC codes for the game are being handed out.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II is the second installment in the The Force Unleashed multimedia project and a direct sequel to 2008's Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Developed and published by LucasArts in 2010, the multi-platform Star Wars game received mixed reviews but sold appreciably to the point a follow-up, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed III began development. However, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the third game was cancelled, the storyline was never finished, and it all became part of the non-canonical Star Wars Expanded Universe.

"The Star Wars Saga continues with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, the highly anticipated sequel to the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever created. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, the world was introduced to Darth Vader's now fugitive apprentice, Starkiller-the unlikely hero who would ignite the flames of rebellion in a galaxy so desperately in need of a champion."

An official blurb about the game continues: "In the sequel, Starkiller returns with over-the-top Force powers and embarks on a journey to discover his own identity and to reunite with his one true love, Juno Eclipse. In Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Starkiller is once again the pawn of Darth Vader-but instead of training his protégé as a ruthless assassin, the dark lord is attempting to clone his former apprentice in an attempt to create the Ultimate Sith warrior. The chase is on – Starkiller is in pursuit of Juno and Darth Vader is hunting for Starkiller."

