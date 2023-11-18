Popular Star Wars Game Made $1.99 in New Black Friday Sale

A popular Star Wars game that normally costs $39.99 is on sale for just $1.99 thanks to the new, huge PlayStation Store Black Friday sale. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, or mobile this deal obviously does not pertain to you with it being via the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, the game in question is a PS4 game with no native PS5 version, but it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

Between now and November 28, all PS4 and PS5 users can nab 2020's Star Wars Squadrons for just $1.99. Developed by EA-owned Motive Studio and published by EA, the space combat game debuted back on October 2, 2020 to a 79 on Metacritic. How well it complimented this in the commercial market, we don't know, but seemingly not well enough for a sequel. The studio, Motive Studio, has since released the Dead Space remake this year and is working on an Iron Man game. Whatever the case, a majority of those who played it, enjoyed, or at least that's what various user reviews across the Internet suggest.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons," reads an official blurb about the game. "Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"

For what it is worth, this is the cheapest we've ever seen a new digital copy game go for and it's by far the cheapest we've seen it on the PlayStation Store. And it's unlikely to ever be cheaper than this, so if you're interested, now is a good time to pull the trigger.