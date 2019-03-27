‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Devs Tease “A Few Surprises” For Next Month

We still don’t know a ton of information about Respawn Entertainment‘s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as the developers have kept rather quiet about the title. That said, we do know that more details will be arriving next month during the annual Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago. Not only will we be getting details, but exclusive first-look footage will be revealed as well. This, of course, is very exciting for fans as we patiently await a new Star Wars game. However, it looks like there may even be more to the reveal extravaganza next month, as Respawn and company will have “a few surprises” for fans.

In post on the Star Wars website that outlines what is set to take place during the Star Wars Celebration event, the panel about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has a few details that might be of interest to fans. According to the brief description, Respawn’s Vince Zampella will be joined by game director Stig Asmussen as well as “many special guests” to introduce fans to “this holiday’s highly anticipated action adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

“Hear how Respawn and Lucasfilm collaborated on this original Star Wars story, following a young Padawan’s journey in the Dark Times following Order 66,” the description continues. “And, of course, we’ll have a few surprises in store.”

Since we already know that footage will be shown, what exactly could those “few surprises” be? Will we actually be learning of the release date for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Is DLC going to be a thing that happens? What are the surprises, Zampella?

Since we won’t know until the panel takes place, which is set for April 13th, we’ll just have to keep on speculating. During an earnings call last month, EA COO Blake Jorgensen said that fans will “start to see in the next few months glimpses of the Star Wars game and I think you’ll be blown away by what you see.” He then added that he had “played twenty-plus minutes of it [the prior] week and it is exceptional in terms of its level of polish, depth, and living inside the Star Wars world as a Jedi. I think people will be blown away by it.”

Needless to say, Star Wars fans are likely in for a treat when Fallen Order arrives later this year. What do you think about all of the mystery that has been surrounding the title? Are you glad that they’ve kept the majority of details behind closed doors? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

