Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Kill Seems a Little Gruesome for Disney

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC this Friday, and while EA hasn’t mentioned what its sale figures are, we know a lot of people are playing it and many seem to be really enjoying it as well. That said, one aspect players really seem to be enjoying is the game’s combat, which on the hardest difficulty puts the Souls games to shame. Further, as you would expect, slicing things open and apart with your lightsaber is incredibly satisfying. That said, this is still a Disney product, so things are pretty tamed and not as graphic as you’d like, which makes one player’s brutal kill even better to witness.

Using the force, you can naturally send enemies flying, and that’s exactly what one player over on Reddit did. The result was a grisly death for the poor stormtrooper, who, well, learned the hard way to never mess with a Jedi.

As you can see, this is clearly not a kill Respawn planned on players getting, as evident by the Stormtrooper’s body perpetually getting squished. That said, what’s honestly surprising is that Disney gave the greenlight on dismembering. It’s one thing to see it in a movie, but to be a participant in it is another, and something I’m surprised Disney allowed.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the game — including word on how long it is — click here.

“Even though a riveting, single-player Star Wars game is an experience people have been yearning for in recent years, it was difficult at the start to get excited about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Cal Kestis, the protagonist in Fallen Order, was a newcomer to the saga and would have to earn his stripes as a memorable character, and, on top of that, the idea of mowing people down as an overpowered Jedi didn’t seem particularly appealing or rewarding. But, as more was revealed about the game, including its influences from other series and how players would have to essentially rebuild him, the game became immensely more attractive.”