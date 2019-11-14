Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Releases Live-Action Trailer

The latest Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by developer Respawn Entertainment, is only hours away at this point given that it is set to officially release tomorrow, November 15th. Even so, it would appear that the promotional engine behind the game’s marketing isn’t quite done yet if the reveal of a new live-action trailer is any indication.

The live-action trailer, which is relatively brief and straightforward, operates like any good live-action video game trailer. It shows a young person pretending to run through certain areas of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and fight enemies from the game. The whole point of these is to show how people can imagine themselves within the universe of the game, and this certainly accomplishes that.

The new live-action trailer was first revealed during today’s X019 event from Xbox. While it’s certainly not at the level of, say, a new video game from Rare or Obsidian Entertainment, it’s still a noteworthy and worthwhile inclusion to the event.

Become a Jedi. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ is available November 15: https://t.co/eN5ZvPaOrV pic.twitter.com/4IHWUSBrpk — Xbox ➡️ X019 🇬🇧 (@Xbox) November 14, 2019

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order so far? Are you excited to pick up the game when it releases tomorrow? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how publisher EA describes the game over on its official website:

“Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a prickly pilot, and a fearless droid companion, you must escape the sinister machinations of the Imperial forces in this story driven adventure.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow, November 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Star Wars game right here.