New Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer Released

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment made good on the promise to drop a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer on Thursday to show off more of the new protagonist’s mission. It shows Cal Kestis teaming up with other members of the rebel forces as he uncovers the secrets of his Jedi powers and does battle with creatures and humans. This trailer also reveals who was holding that red lightsaber in the teaser trailer released not long ago and hints at the involvement of other Sith characters.

The trailer above start out with Cal running from the Second Sister, the Sith who was wielding the lightsaber in this teaser. One of the suspicions ahead of this trailer was confirmed right then as people speculated whether or not it’d be the Second Sister or Darth Vader who’d be holding the weapon, though most signs seemed to point to the former. Cal’s on the hunt for something the Empire wants as the Empire looks to stamp out the rest of the Jedi Order, though we only see hints of the game’s bigger picture in this trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the Galactic Empire, the Inquisitorius has only one mission: seek out and destroy all remnants of the Jedi Order,” an overview of the new trailer said. “Learn more about what Cal Kestis is searching the galaxy for and why the Empire will stop at nothing to bring him down.”

Though we don’t get to see Darth Vader in the trailer, that doesn’t mean his involvement in the game wasn’t hinted at. Around 47 seconds into the trailer amid the narration, it certainly sounds like we hear a brief clip of the sound of Darth Vader breathing. It could be that Cal is using a breather in the temple he’s in, but it’d be quite a coincidence if that was the case. It could always just be normal whooshing noises anything could’ve caused, but it’s hard not to hear it.

Amid these other story details, we see Cal going up against several different types of enemies. Some of them wield weapons similar to his own lightsaber while others are massive creatures many times larger than the Jedi.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 15th.