EA Has “No Plans” To Bring ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ To Nintendo Switch

Earlier this month, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts announced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Upon revealing the game to the world, Respawn confirmed there would be microtransactions, no multiplayer, no Season Pass, and no DLC. Of course, some of this is subject to change, but for now, Respawn says it’s focused on delivering a great, self-contained story.

That all said, what Respawn hasn’t touched upon is whether or not a Nintendo Switch port is in the pipeline, and that’s probably because there isn’t one. According to Jay Ingram, a community manager specialist at EA, there’s currently no plans for a Nintendo Switch port.

As amazing as the Switch is, no such plans. — Jay Ingram (Charlemagne) (@JayKingIngram) April 16, 2019

It’s important to remember that while there’s currently no Nintendo Switch port in Respawn’s plans, that could change over time, before or after launch. Given that there’s currently no plans for a Switch port with the game only seven months away probably suggests if we do see such a port, it won’t be at launch, but sometime after it, possibly in 2020.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is poised to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more details on the game itself, here’s an official overview:

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

