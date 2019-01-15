‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’: Everything We Know So Far

Back in 2016 during Star Wars Day, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was announced. But then we heard nothing about the game until June 9, 2018, when Electronic Arts re-announced the game during its E3 press conference. But unfortunately, said announcement was basically nothing more than just mere confirmation that it existed.

That said, while details are scarce, we’ve combed the Internet for every bit of information about the game we could find so we could put it all under the roof of one article.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what we found (note: the following information does not include rumors or leaks):

Premise:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person, single-player action-adventure game set, obviously, in the Star Wars universe. In the game, players will play as a surviving Jedi Padawan during the Imperial Era, shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

The game has been pitched as “dark,” and set during the downfall of the Jedi, who are consequently being hunted down as a result.

The game is also reportedly a bit like Force Unleashed, minus the “Mountain Dew qualities,” but this is just a report. However, said report has a bit more credibility behind it than other “reports” floating around the Internet, so we figured we would include it here. But of course, take this bit with a grain of salt.

Release Date:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t have an exact release date, but it is scheduled to release sometime during the holiday season later this year. Because the release date is so close, it’s safe to assume we should be hearing much more about the game soon.

Platforms:

Nothing concrete on this front, but presumably the game will ship on at least PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch seems unlikely.

Media:

Nothing, yet.

The Team:

EA is handling the publishing of the game, while Respawn Entertainment has been tapped as the developer. Respawn Entertainment was founded in 2010 by Jason West and Vince Zampella, who created and were responsible for the development of the Call of Duty franchise at Infinity Ward. In 2017, the studio was acquired by EA.

To date, the developer his shipped two games: Titanfall in 2014 and Titanfall 2 in 2016.

The project is being directed by Stig Asmussen, who’s best known as the director of God of War III, and who wrote the following letter to fans upon the game’s reveal:

“We’ve all heard this story before. At 5 years old you see something beyond comprehension, an extraordinary fantasy that at first doesn’t seem real, but in time becomes inspirational law. The heroes, the villains, the visions, the sounds, the music, imprinted forever. Of course I am describing Star Wars, the most influential franchise in modern history, and we at Respawn Entertainment are honored to have the chance to contribute to that legacy.

“For me, just typing these words is surreal. I have been playing Star Wars games my whole life, now I get to make a Star Wars game. On top of that, I get to do it at Respawn, a studio comprised of the most talented collection of game makers, creators, visionaries, and (most importantly) advocates for the player, that I have had the good fortune to work with. And we, like you all, have no shortage of Star Wars passion. The entire company erupted in cheers when it was announced that this would be our next endeavor.

“But it’s not all fun and games — we promise to pay respect to the Star Wars legacy at all times, a fact that will be constantly reinforced and honored as a central game design tenet. Fans should expect the exemplary level of quality first established at Respawn with Titanfall, a game that epitomizes our studio’s dedication to slick, larger-than-life action and fun, groundbreaking mechanics. Moving forward, we couldn’t ask for a better universe in which to continue this journey, and although I would love to share all of the exciting places we are going…”

Respawn Entertainment is roughly about 200 developers deep, and you would presume all hands would be on board for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, we know the developer is also working on Titanfall 3 and an unannounced virtual reality game, so it’s unclear just how many people are working on Fallen Order.

Other senior positions on the game are filled by many veteran developers with experience on games/series such as God of War, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Anthem, Splinter Cell, BioShock, Shadow of War, World of Warcraft, and more.

As for the game’s story specifically, the narrative lead on the project is Aaaron Contreras, whose credits include lead narrative designer on Mafia III and narrative designer on Far Cry 3. Contreras also has mission design credits that range from BioShock: Infinite to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.