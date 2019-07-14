Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Director Teases The Game’s Length, Calls It “Big”

Respawn Entertainment haven’t divulged the length of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is poised to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC later this year in November. However, in the past, the developer has teased that the game won’t be short, however, it also confirmed it won’t be some epic journey that unravels over dozens and dozens of hours. It’s a single-player, narrative-driven experience, not an open-world RPG with more quests than you’ll have time for. That said, the game is longer and bigger than previously thought.

According to creative director on the project, Stig Asmussen, Respawn has just finished a round of playtesting for the game, and has found out that the experience is taking players longer than anticipated.

“We are doing playtesting,” said Asmussen. “[There’s] actually a new round of playtesting next week with the most completed form of the game. And I will say that I thought it was big, but it’s bigger than I thought.”

Asmussen notes that the game isn’t “massive” by any stretch, but he thinks players will be surprised by how much is there.

“With that being said, I don’t want people to think that this is a massive, massive game,” said the director. “But there’s a lot there, and I think it’s going to take people longer than they expect.”

Asmussen goes on by saying that right now it’s very hard to gauge just how long the game is, because the team hasn’t done the proper playtesting yet. In other words, playtesters may be getting stuck in areas that are artificially driving up the numbers. Or there could be difficultly spikes pumping up the total hours. Basically, until the final product is playtested, Respawn can’t know for sure how long the game is.

“It’s not a short game. I hear people saying things like, ‘Hey, Respawn, 5 hours Call of Duty campaigns’ and all that kind of stuff, and it’s like — that’s not the type of game this is. We don’t have any multiplayer — it’s really just all about the single player. So, to deliver a quality experience, you have to be able to visit a certain amount of locations, and experience a certain amount of play time that’s satisfying. And I think we’re definitely in that zone.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release on November 15. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

Source: Game Informer