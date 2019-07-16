Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Teases Fan-Favorite Mode, Scraps Another

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4, Xbox One, and PC was revealed a few months ago, but we’re only slowly starting to learn what kind of game it is. And thanks to a new information dump over on Game Informer, we now know a bit more. For example, according to the game’s creative director, Stig Asmussen, developer Respawn has been actively looking into a photo mode, and thankfully one should be in the game at launch. If not at launch, you’d assume the worst case scenario is that the mode will be added sometime after launch.

Further details on a photo mode are unfortunately not divulged. In other words, we don’t know what it will entail. As you will know, photo modes are a pretty common feature in games these days, however, their quality ranges vastly. Sometimes you get photo modes like in Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is to say a robust photo mode that adds time to the hour clock and helps cultivate a community. But there’s also been plenty of games with simplistic photo modes that don’t do much other than let you take selfies. This won’t cut it for a Star Wars game, so hopefully Respawn has ambitious plans for the feature.

That said, while it looks like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will have a photo mode, the aforementioned Asmussen said to not hold your breath for New Game Plus.

“New Game Plus is hard because it’s a Metroidvania-inspired game, so if you start the game with all your abilities, you kind of break things,” said the director.

Amussen doesn’t outright confirm there won’t be New Game Plus mode, but if there is going to be such a mode, it sounds like it still needs to be figured out by Respawn. For now, it looks unlikely.

Lastly, Respawn has revealed that there will be difficulty settings, but again further details were not divulged, but you’d assume they will be pretty standard stuff.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 15. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.