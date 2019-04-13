‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Story and Gameplay Details Officially Revealed

Today, after weeks of anticipation, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the world with a debut trailer. The pair also revealed that the game will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, priced at $59.99 USD. However, what the pair didn’t reveal on stage at Star Wars Celebration was a lot of story and gameplay details, but thankfully, an official press release has addressed that. Below, you can read more about the game’s story and gameplay:

“The game will feature an authentic story set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, when the Jedi have fallen. Fans will play as a young Padawan named Cal Kestis, brought to life by Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham), who has survived Order 66, the Emperor’s secret decree to eliminate all Jedi. Players must pick up the pieces of Cal’s shattered past to complete his training and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Players will meet Cal on Bracca, a brand-new Star Wars planet and one of several new locations introduced in the game. Cal is hiding from the Empire in plain sight but is forced to go on the run when he exposes his Force powers. Along the way, Cal will make new friends, like his mysterious companion Cere, as well as run into some familiar faces, all while being accompanied by his faithful droid BD-1. Cal’s flight from the Empire is made even more dangerous as he is being pursued by the Second Sister, one of the Empire’s elite Inquisitors, who seeks to hunt Cal down and extinguish this surviving Jedi. Assisting the Second Sister are the terrifying Purge Troopers, special Imperial forces trained to seek out Jedi and aid the Inquisitors in their dastardly work.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is designed with gameplay as a top priority in order to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles that are seen in the films. Brought to life by Respawn, a studio known for high-quality games that are both visually beautiful and technically masterful, players will use their Jedi training to create different melee combinations with an innovative lightsaber combat system and Force abilities. Players will also use traversal and other platforming abilities to strategically overcome opponents and solve puzzles in their path across this galaxy-spanning adventure. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies, while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars.”

For more news, media, and information on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!