Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Upgrades for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the current generation of consoles haven’t arrived yet, but they could be coming sooner than expected if one of the latest reports on the matter is accurate While past possible leaks have suggested the upgraded version of the game might release later in June, it’s now been suggested that the new versions of the game could be announced and released as early as this week.

The Gamer reported on the potential release date for the PlayStation 5 version of Fallen Order this week by saying that the new version of the game will release on June 11th. That’s just after Summer Game Fest gets underway and before all the big E3 2021 presentations of next week hit, so it’s not an unrealistic expectation to imagine this version of the game getting announced then. The Gamer’s source is someone from a UK video game retailer who said they’d received physical copies of the PlayStation 5 version of the game and that there’s supposed to be an “announcement and release” on June 11th.

In the past, all that’s been said about the upgraded game’s release was that it would happen some time during Summer 2021. Electronic Arts did add that this upgrade would be free for those who already own the game on the older consoles, so if you’ve got it there, you’ll have an upgraded version waiting for you if you’ve gotten one of the new consoles by now.

The report about Fallen Order’s release date only mentioned the PlayStation 5 version since and the physical copies associated with that platform, but there’s no reason to believe that the Xbox Series X|S versions will be released afterwards. It seems like a safe bet to imagine that we’ll get both of the versions on the same day whether that release happens on Friday or some other time during the summer.

While the new version of Fallen Order should come with the expected improvements to graphics, loading times, and other areas, more Star Wars fans are looking ahead to a sequel to Fallen Order. Rumors about a new Star Wars game have been common since even after the release of Fallen Order, but nothing’s been substantiated yet. EA Play Live is returning again in July, so perhaps we’ll learn more about future Star Wars projects during that event.