Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Potentially Revealed

✖

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts aren't done with their work on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just yet. The action-adventure game, which first launched back in 2019, is set to still receive an upgraded iteration on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the coming months. And while we still don't know when--outside of a broad release window for this summer--this version is going to arrive, it seems like the launch date could have now leaked.

Spotted on a Brazilian retail website, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was spotted alongside a tentative release date for June 26, 2021. And if you think that this date might be just a one-off incorrect label, you would be wrong. This same day also appears on a second retail website as well for a listing of Fallen Order.

So how likely is it that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order does get upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X on this date? Well, there's a decent chance. The biggest red flag with both listings comes in regard to the date itself. June 26, if you haven't looked at a calendar, is actually a Saturday. And when it comes to game releases, it's incredibly rare to see new titles ever drop on a weekend like this.

That being said, since this isn't a formal game launch and is instead just a next-gen upgrade, perhaps there's a better chance of it happening. With June planned to be a month where game announcements will seemingly be happening left and right--E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest are both transpiring in June--there is always the chance that EA could have something new to reveal about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Still, EA's own specific event, EA Play Live 2021, isn't going to be happening until the following month in July. As such, if this June 26 date comes and goes without any new information on the game's release emerging, there's a good chance that we'll hear more during EA Play.

Are you planning to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order whenever it does land on next-gen platforms? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.