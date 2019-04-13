‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out

The panel featuring Respawn Entertainment at Star Wars Celebration has officially taken place, and during it, we received the first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The upcoming single-player game has many fans excited, especially since EA is adamant on letting everyone know that the title does not have microtransactions or loot boxes of any sort. Of course, while that might be appealing all on its own, the trailer itself is likely more than enough to sell the adventure on any Star Wars fan, which is probably why people are freaking out now that the video has been unveiled.

As always, fans took to Twitter to show just how excited they are for the upcoming adventure starring Cameron Monaghan. Emotions ranged from absolute joy to stunned disbelief, and everything in between. Either way, here are some of the best reactions that fans have had to offer so far.

IN RESPAWN WE TRUST

“Trust only in Respawn” — xViSiONZ (@visionary30) April 13, 2019

HELLO THERE

THANK YOU

Yes yessss so much yesss thank you thank you thank you pic.twitter.com/Sxf8NQkssA — Shaun (@ShaunTheKnight) April 13, 2019

NEITHER CAN WE

I cant even rn 😍💚 pic.twitter.com/5AScpNrkJf — Mecha Maiden (@MechaMaiden) April 13, 2019

BIG THUMBS UP ENERGY

YUP… THAT

JUST TAKE IT

FEEL THE BURN

AS HAVE WE

OKAY, WE’RE FREAKING OUT

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Of course, some have expressed concern over the fact that EA is involved and we haven’t seen gameplay, but it’s always best to wait until we have the full picture before we get ahead of ourselves with any sort of negativity.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about the reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Are you beyond excited to jump into a new single-player Star Wars game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

