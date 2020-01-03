Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Video Explores Out-of-Bounds Secrets

YouTuber and video game explorer Shesez shared a new video in their ongoing “Boundary Break” series this week to explore some of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s previously unseen areas. The content creator broke free of the confines of the game that restricts players to only seeing things around Cal Kestis and was able to explore different parts of the Star Wars planets including faraway objects and creatures large and small.

Shesez shared the video below that takes the camera to different parts of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It starts out in the first planet that Cal and his scrapper pals are found on before he’s whisked away to other planets to begin his journey. We see some pretty tame things at first like wonky hand animations for things players were never intended to see as well as some surprisingly detailed rats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also shows what happens to NPCs like Prauf, Cal’s friend who’s with him for a short while, when they go do their own thing. Apparently, they just disappear when they walk away a certain distance.

Things get more interesting as the video progresses, and one of the best parts takes place at around the 9:50 mark when we finally get a close-up on the mysterious creature that sits on a cliff on Bogano. The dragon-like creature is called a “Binog” and can only be learned about through the context of discoveries on the planet, at least until this video was shared. Shesez swoops in to see what the Binog is all about and finds that it’s actually an incredibly detailed being despite the fact that players aren’t ever able to get close enough to it to find out more about it.

“The level of detail that this guy has is pretty insane,” the YouTuber said. “There’s little hairs that come off of his snout, big puppy-dog eyes, and fine hairs all across scaly skin. There’s nothing inside of him though, in case anybody wanted to know.”

So there you have it: That’s what the Binog looks like up close. It’s a shame there doesn’t appear to be a way to naturally get to it by playing the game normally, but as the YouTuber theorized, perhaps we’ll get a better look at it sometime in the future through some capacity.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. You can find our full review of the game here.