Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gets Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Upgrade

As expected from leaks earlier in the week, the next-gen (or current-gen, now) version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. That means that if you have a copy of the game on either the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4, you can now upgrade for free to the newer version to take advantage of the new features offered that include some of the expected improvements made to games from the last generation.

The leaks mentioned previously only referenced the PlayStation 5 version of the game, but it always seemed inevitable that the Xbox upgrade would arrive at the same time. That was the case on Friday with both new versions of the game going live simultaneously. You can pick up the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S versions of the game for $39.99, but if you own it on the older consoles, you can get the upgrade for free regardless of if you have it on a disc or if you purchase it digitally.

The next-gen release of #StarWarsJediFallenOrder is now available on the PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X|S consoles! Current owners get a free cross-generation upgrade. Full details: https://t.co/Fqn2ZLRVKq pic.twitter.com/f2AAPvvccP — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 11, 2021

The features below were touted as some of the advancements players can expect when playing this version of the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Enhancements

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

Further details shared in an FAQ about the upgrade confirmed exactly what kinds of performances players can expect from the game depending on which consoles they’re playing on. A “Performance Mode” option can be turned on within the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to lock the game at 1440p and at 60FPS. With that mode turned off, the game will play in 4K at 30 FPS. On the Xbox Series S, the game is locked at 1080p and at 60FPS.

If you want to continue your journey from the last generation of consoles, you’ll have to move your saved data over to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S to keep going. You can of course just start anew if you want to experience the next-gen version from the beginning.

Whenever you’re shopping for the upgrade in your console’s respective store, just make sure you’re looking at the right download and not the “Deluxe Upgrade” option. That product will upgrade you to the Deluxe version of the game which comes with extras, but it costs $9.99 and is not the next-gen upgrade you’re looking for.