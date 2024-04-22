Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leaks for EA Play

A new leak has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor should soon be coming to the EA Play subscription platform. Earlier this month, Electronic Arts made waves when it announced that it would be hiking the price of EA Play shortly. This new value would see the service retailing for $39.99 per year rather than the previous $29.99. And while it's disappointing to see prices go up for any platforms of this type, it looks as though EA is trying to sweeten the deal just a bit by bringing one of its biggest games of 2023 to the subscription service.

Spotted by IGN, it was found that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor now appears as a game that can be played for no cost through EA Play when viewing it on the UK's PlayStation Store. At the time of this writing, EA itself hasn't yet confirmed that Jedi: Survivor will be coming to EA Play just yet. However, since the title's appearance as part of the subscription continues to actively appear on the PS Store, it's likely that an announcement regarding its addition will happen very soon.

Generally speaking, Electronic Arts tends to add its own games to EA Play roughly one year after they have originally been released. Given that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched this past year on April 28, 2023, it would make a lot of sense for it to hit the service as early as this week. Additionally, it's worth mentioning that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass, as titles that are released on EA Play also happen to become available on the Xbox subscription catalog. That being said, these EA Play games are only available to those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means that not all members will gain access to it.

How do you feel about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor making the jump to EA Play soon? And will you finally check Survivor out via EA Play if you haven't experienced it already? Be sure to let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.