Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Adds New Features

A new update has been released for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on all of the game's current platforms. This one focuses on changes to the current slow motion options, while also adding some new features. A high contrast mode has been added, which will make important things stand out more in the game. There's also a new audio ping option, which the developers are comparing to echolocation. Basically, players that enable audio ping will have an easier time locating key items or things they have to interact with. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Patch 8 Details – January 11

Patch 8 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives today for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S.

This patch introduces two new features and several improvements to Slow Motion in order to make Star Wars Jedi: Survivor accessible to even more players.

A new high contrast mode allows players to desaturate the environment and use colors specifically for narrative and gameplay elements, making them stand out more.

allows players to desaturate the environment and use colors specifically for narrative and gameplay elements, making them stand out more. A new audio ping functionality allows players to both passively and actively ping the environment, giving the ability to echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby.

functionality allows players to both passively and actively ping the environment, giving the ability to echolocate objects and interactable elements nearby. This update includes additional slow motion presets . With this new implementation players can toggle between both their own custom value and three new presets. The presets are set at 30%, 50% and 75% and available through the shortcut menu. This will allow users to switch between multiple different slow motion values, and not just the custom value and the default game speed.

You can find more information on all of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's accessibility features here.

This patch also incorporates some fixes for performance and stability across all platforms.

Player Reception

It will be interesting to see how players react to these new options. Obviously, features like high contrast mode and audio ping aren't going to be for everyone; some players prefer a more "traditional" experience, and that's okay too. However, having more accessibility options makes it easier for people to jump into games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and that's a very good thing. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Fallen Order are both part of the same continuity as the Star Wars movies and shows, so making the game's storyline easier to enjoy for casual players is pretty important!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Award Nominations

When it was released last year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received strong reviews, earning a score of 4 out of 5 from ComicBook.com. The game has also been recognized by the 27th annual DICE Awards, with a total of 4 nominations. Jedi: Survivor is up for Adventure Game of the Year, Art Direction, Original Music Composition, and Audio Design. While those nominations are impressive, it pales in comparison to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which leads the DICE Awards with a total of 9 nominations this year. The event will be livestreamed on February 15th.

