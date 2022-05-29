Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller
The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
The trailer doesn't feature any raw gameplay and appears to be more of a tone-setter than anything else, but it does leave fans with one major tease to chew on. At the end of the trailer, Cal Kestis stares at an unknown person floating in a bacta tank. Bacta tanks are typically used for people who have been critically injured and the technology allows the user to heal. The tank was seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back after Luke is rescued by Han on Hoth, allowing him to recover from the extreme cold and injuries from the Wampa. Fans have been trying to figure out who the mysterious person is in the bacta tank ever since the trailer released. Some have suggested it's Starkiller, the protagonist from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, a game that is no longer canon. Others have suggested that it's a clone of Cal. It's entirely possible it's a brand new character, but given the nature of Star Wars, it wouldn't be shocking if it was someone we were familiar with. Whatever the case may be, it's likely they are the "survivor" referenced in the game's title.
We have only a few details regarding the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, one of which is that the game is set five years after the first game and a full decade after Revenge of the Sith. This has led some to theorize that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could crossover with Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that takes place at the exact same time and centers around Jedi who were displaced following the events of Order 66. Whether or not this mysterious bacta tank character is related to the show remains to be seen, but fans certainly have some theories.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023. The game will not be coming to last-gen consoles.
Who do you think the character in the trailer is?
Is it the Game's Mystery Antagonist?
Guys I think the guy that Cal is fighting in the new Jedi survivor trailer is the same guy in the bacta tank, it’s the only logical explanation, we’ve never seen a character like that in Star Wars before pic.twitter.com/t8j4siNU63— Zaid (@zaidkola1) May 28, 2022
Is Rahm Kota from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed in Jedi: Survivor?
Could it be rahm kota pic.twitter.com/MsjINO0CMA— keem dream (@ayce_king) May 27, 2022
They Appear to Have Lightning Scars, Indicating a Sith-related Battle
Whoever it is looks like he has lightning scars and is recovering from a Sith battle pic.twitter.com/qaz1hPooK6— Pauly (@IIINajarro) May 27, 2022
The Character Resembles Kirak Infil'a
I believe it’s Kirak Infil’a. The Jedi that Vader killed to get his new Kyber Crystal pic.twitter.com/GHEmwe0Ie4— Prezzemolo (@Prezzemolo714) May 27, 2022
Fans Theorize it Could be Cal Kestis
I agree. Definitely looks like a cloned cal. My guess is with the title the fact that it looks like cal gets asswiped in sith fight & inquisitor seems to have his lightsaber, or one very similar. Cal might be trying to avoid "the death of the jedi"as he sees it by cloning himself— JooshMaGoosh (@Joosh53351754) May 27, 2022
Some Believe Starkiller Could be Making a Return to Star Wars
Lots of Twitter seems to think Bacta Tank Man is Starkiller. It's too early in the timeline if #JediSurvivor takes place soon after Fallen Order in anything close to Legends' canon.
Still, it's very interesting that this is the first thing to come up in a search... https://t.co/ZKdSuGfjOL pic.twitter.com/1R3IuAaK8j— Chris Baker (@cbake76) May 27, 2022
Some Believe Starkiller Could Also be The Antagonist
Maybe...Starkiller? pic.twitter.com/tRhcVBSLZr— r0c (@rocoo_104) May 27, 2022