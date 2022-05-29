Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.

The trailer doesn't feature any raw gameplay and appears to be more of a tone-setter than anything else, but it does leave fans with one major tease to chew on. At the end of the trailer, Cal Kestis stares at an unknown person floating in a bacta tank. Bacta tanks are typically used for people who have been critically injured and the technology allows the user to heal. The tank was seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back after Luke is rescued by Han on Hoth, allowing him to recover from the extreme cold and injuries from the Wampa. Fans have been trying to figure out who the mysterious person is in the bacta tank ever since the trailer released. Some have suggested it's Starkiller, the protagonist from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, a game that is no longer canon. Others have suggested that it's a clone of Cal. It's entirely possible it's a brand new character, but given the nature of Star Wars, it wouldn't be shocking if it was someone we were familiar with. Whatever the case may be, it's likely they are the "survivor" referenced in the game's title.

We have only a few details regarding the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, one of which is that the game is set five years after the first game and a full decade after Revenge of the Sith. This has led some to theorize that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could crossover with Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that takes place at the exact same time and centers around Jedi who were displaced following the events of Order 66. Whether or not this mysterious bacta tank character is related to the show remains to be seen, but fans certainly have some theories.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2023. The game will not be coming to last-gen consoles.

