First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Story Details Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor made its big debut this on Friday with the first trailer for the game finally revealed, but precious little about the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel was revealed in that teaser beyond a couple of expected details and some foreshadowing. Thankfully, Electronic Arts supplemented that trailer soon afterwards with a press release sharing our first details about what this new game's about, and with those and some posts on socials, we've got a better idea of what Survivor's protagonist Cal Kestis will be up against.

According to the details shared after the trailer's release, Survivor will take place five years after the events of Fallen Order. As indicated by what we saw in the trailer, Cal naturally still has BD-1 by his side, and like the first game, Electronic Arts says Cal will meet yet another "array of unique and interesting characters."

While those characters of course weren't named in the release, some of them were hinted at in the trailer. We see a large, pale being from the Pau'an species, though it doesn't appear to be one that we've seen before and is not the Grand Inquisitor. It's also been pointed out that this game lines up with the timeline of the new Obi-Won Kenobi show airing on Disney+, so perhaps past teases will come to fruition in some way to tie these two Star Wars projects together.

As for the combat-related gameplay that we'll see in Survivor, that was only vaguely talked about. It was said that we'll see the next Star Wars Jedi game "expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways" with new skills for Cal to learn on his journey. The first game saw Cal coming to terms with his Jedi powers and honing them along the way, though it remains to be seen if every single one of his abilities from Fallen Order will carry over here or if he'll start with a fresh arsenal he's picked up within the five years that transpired since the end of Fallen Order.

"Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel," said Stig Asmussen, game director at Respawn Entertainment. "For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We're leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal's story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can't wait to share more about the game with the world later this year."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to release in 2023.