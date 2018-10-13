‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ Engine 4 Remake Shutdown by Lucasfilm

For years now an impressive full-conversion mod led by a team of talented fans worked hard to bring back the fantastical world of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic from 2003 and update it with more modern graphics. Today, that ambitious project has been shut down.

“It’s with a great sadness that I’m posting today,” said Taylor Trotter, the project’s leader, on Twitter. “I recently received a letter from Lucasfilm instructing Poem [Studios, the team behind the remake] to end production on Apeiron. After a few days, I’ve exhausted my options to keep it afloat; we knew this day was a possibility. I’m sorry and may the Force be with you.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s with a great sadness that I’m posting today; I recently received a letter from Lucasfilm instructing Poem to end production on Apeiron. After a few days, I’ve exhausted my options to keep it afloat; we knew this day was a possibility. I’m sorry and may the force be with you pic.twitter.com/OCRmMIjwGT — Poem Studios (@PoemStudios) October 11, 2018

He then shared a full image of the letter he received:

“We have discovered Poem Studios’ Aperion game and reviewed the related website, social media, media pages, and public statements regarding [the studio’s] intent to develop a reboot of the Lucasfilm game Knights of the Old Republic. Notwithstanding Poem Studios’ affection and enthusiasm for the Star Wars franchise and the original KOTOR game, we must object to any unlicensed use of Lucasfilm intellectual property.”

The letter then gave the team until October 15th to provide proof that they have removed all Lucasfilm intellectual property from their website and corresponding social media pages. They then instructed them to “destroy all code and materials related to the project” as well as a promise not to infringe upon their property at any time in the future.

This project first began its journey back in 2015 and we ourselves have followed it passionately. Though the reason is just, it is sad to see such a passionate endeavor shut down so thoroughly. If you’re interested in what progress has been made – while you still can – check out their website right here to learn what could have been.