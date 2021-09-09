Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake Is Rebuilt “From the Ground Up”

Following the big reveal of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake by Aspyr Media and Sony, we’ve not gotten some new details on the game thanks to an associated blog post from the developer. Ryan Treadwell, the lead producer working on the game at Aspyr, gave an idea of just how big the scope of the remake would be by saying the original Knights of the Old Republic game is being rebuilt “from the ground up” to get the remake ready for its big debut.

Considering that the original game is around 20 years old now, it’s not surprising to imagine that Knights of the Old Republic would need this level of a total rework. For those who might be worried about the remake straying away from the original, Treadwell’s comments should be reassuring ones.

“With Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake, our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases,” Treadwell said. “We’re rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story.”

If you’re still worried about authenticity, it may reassure you further to know that Aspyr has worked on other Star Wars games before such as ports of games like Star Wars: Episode I – Racer as well as the original Knights of the Old Republic. Some members who worked on the original game are returning for this remake, too.

For those who never played the original, many Star Wars fans who are familiar with the franchise’s games will tell you that you’re missing out. It’s an RPG set in the Star Wars universe which is exciting enough in its own right, but even those who aren’t as keen on Star Wars have applauded the game over the years.

“If you’re not familiar with “KOTOR” — as you’ll see fans lovingly refer to it — then you’re in for a treat. The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a truly groundbreaking achievement: an award-winning RPG of incredible scope, immersion, and ambition with an epic narrative to match,” Treadwell said. “A diverse cast of characters to meet, multiple planets to discover, challenging battles to fight, and cinematic storytelling that responds to the choices you make — it’s no wonder that to this day KOTOR remains one of the most celebrated video games ever made.”

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake does not yet have a release date but is planned to be a timed console exclusive on the PlayStation 5.