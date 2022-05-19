New Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Update Has Fans Excited

✖

A new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake update has Star Wars fans looking forward to the PC and PS5 game excited. For one, it's confirmed that more news about the remake is coming in the next few months. Meanwhile, it has also confirmed that developer Aspyr Media is well aware of the gravity of the remake, which should put to bed any concerns the remake will be nothing more than a quick cash grab.

Speaking to investors, Matthew Karch -- founder of Saber Interactive, the parent company of Aspyr Media -- teased that "Aspyr has gone full in to make this the best game they can make," and has even picked up assistance from Saber itself. "We've been spending a lot of time and effort working with them to bring this title over," added Karch.

Karch continued: "We're fully confident that the game is going to be fantastic. But it's a massive, massive product, and massive products require a lot of effort and a lot of time to make good. Especially when you're talking about a game that is already old, very old- we've had to basically remake that game from scratch. I would say within the next several months, you'll be hearing more from us about it."

Concluding, Karch went on to tease investors that the current expectation is that if the remake is done right it "could be one of the biggest sellers the year that it comes out."

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in development for PC and PS5. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to any additional platforms whether at launch or after it. As you would expect, coupled with what's said above, Star Wars fans are excited as, at the very least, the game is checking all the boxes so far. That said, promises are one thing, but executing on these promises is a whole different beast.

"It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith. You are the last hope of the Jedi Order," reads an official blurb about the original game and its story. "Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"

