Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets Update From Developer

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake has a new update, but it is a brief one that is unlikely to satiate the need for Star Wars fans to know more about the game. What it does confirm is the project is still alive, something many have begun to doubt. For those that may have forgotten, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced back on September 9, 2021 for the PS5 and PC. At the time, it was in development at Aspyr Media.

In August of 2022, it was then reported the game had shifted to a new developer. More specifically, Saber Interactive replaced Aspyr Media. According to Embracer Group, the parent company of both, this shift was done to "ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title." At the time, it noted it did not expect the hand off to delay the game.

Since then, there is been no meaningful update on the game. And we still don't have that, but we do have an update. Again, the update doesn't reveal anything of note, but it does confirm the project is still alive.

The update specifically comes from Saber Interactive CCO Tim Willits, who relayed word that the team is "focused on development," and will share more "when the time is right."

"Right now, we are focused on development. We look forward to sharing more when the time is right," said Willits while speaking to IGN.

Unfortunately, not only is this update brief, but there is no word when a proper update will come. If the game is still with PlayStation, as in a PS5 console exclusive, then it will presumably come during a PlayStation State of Play. To this end, a new State of Play is rumored to happen soon, but it is unlikely this game will be present given the timelines of Saber Interactive's other projects. It could though. It could also rear its head at The Game Awards this December. If we were betting on it though, we wouldn't bet on seeing this game anytime this year.