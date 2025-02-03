Star Wars Outlaws Gets Biggest Discount Yet via Amazon

Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws gives players an open-world experience within one of the most iconic franchises. Available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, Star Wars Outlaws has reached a massive audience. While many have jumped into the role of scoundrel Kay Vess, many have been holding off for the inevitable Ubisoft sales. Well, it looks like it is finally time for those waiting to pull the trigger. Whether you are a die-hard Star Wars fan or new to the universe, this is the perfect time to dive into the action thanks to the incredible sale going on for Star Wars Outlaws.

With the latest price drop, Star Wars Outlaws delivers an incredible experience at the cheapest it has ever been. Those who have been eager to experience this sci-fi title may not find a better opportunity than this one in the coming weeks.

Star wars outlaws combat in hangar.

Amazon currently has this offer listing the physical version of Star Wars Outlaws for just $39.20, a 44% discount. Other retailers, such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop list Star Wars Outlaws at the similarly low price of $39.99.

There is no listed end date for the sale, meaning Star Wars Outlaws may return to its full price at any moment. Snatching this early ensures players can enjoy the game at this great price. Even better, Amazon is offering the Limited Edition version, meaning fans can get extra content in the form of The Rogue Infiltrator Pack.

Star Wars Outlaws follows the story of Kay Vess and her partner Nix. Together, the pair navigate the galaxy, accepting deals and avoiding the law. It features an emphasis on stealth, but players have multiple options with their approach situations. Star Wars Outlaws also features an immersive way to learn skills and progress.

Ubisoft has published a roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws, showing support is forthcoming. Players can get a good look at what they can expect post-launch and leverage this knowledge to determine if now is the right time to buy. Star Wars Outlaws may go on sale again, but at this price, it’s hard not to add it to your cart.

Star Wars Outlaws taking cover in combat.

Star Wars Outlaws launched to a mixed reception. The post-launch reception of the game has warmed up, with many saying the naysayers overreacted and Star Wars Outlaws was undeserving of the hate. Regardless, the game has since gone on sale and continues to sell well, with now being one of the best times to purchase Star Wars Outlaws thanks to the current price reduction.