Star Wars Outlaws Metacritic Score Revealed, And Reviews Are All Over the Place

Star Wars Outlaws from developer Massive Entertainment and publisher Ubisoft is set to release this week via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Before this, reviews for the Star Wars game have begun to be published, which in turn has revealed an early Metacritic score for the title. And so far, it is not looking great for Ubisoft.

Star Wars Outlaws is a big AAA Star Wars game that no doubt cost Ubisoft lots of money. The licensing alone is quite expensive. As a result, Ubisoft is going to need to ship quite a few copies to breakeven. To achieve this, strong reviews would have gone a long way, but right now the games various Metacritic scores are in the 70s.

At the moment of writing this, the Xbox Series X|S version is sitting at a 76, while the PC version and PS5 version are both at 77. 77 is close to a strong score, but as more reviews are posted online, it is likely to dip, or at least this is what typically happens.

What is also noteworthy is how all over the place reviews are. There are some near perfect scores and then some five out of tens. Why there is such a wide range, we don’t know, but this is increasingly common with video game reviews.

About the Game + Trailer

“Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi,” reads an official blurb about the game.” Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

