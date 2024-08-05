Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed

Star Wars Outlaws is still a few weeks away from release, but Ubisoft has already announced plans for after launch. Today, the publisher revealed a roadmap for the game, which offers a broad idea of what to expect. This fall, Story Pack 1 will be released, which is titled Wild Card. Players can also expect two cosmetic bundles: Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin. In spring 2025, Story Pack 2 will be released, which is A Pirate’s Fortune. The two expansions will be offered to those with the game’s Season Pass, but they will also be available for purchase separately.

The roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws can be found below.

As the name implies, Wild Card will center around a “high-stakes Sabacc tournament.” Main character Kay Vess has been hired by someone to infiltrate the tournament, where she’ll run into Lando Calrissian! Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, at a critical point for Lando. Following the events at Cloud City, Lando has joined the Rebellion, but as the Star Wars comics from Marvel have shown, it wasn’t a smooth transition! It will be interesting to see how Lando’s role in Star Wars Outlaws lines up with his recently wrapped storyline, and how he interacts with Kay Vess.

Lando is not the only familiar face that will be appearing in post-launch content. A Pirate’s Fortune will see Kay Vess crossing paths with Hondo Ohnaka. Hondo first appeared in The Clone Wars, but is probably most recognizable to those familiar with the Smuggler’s Run attraction at Galaxy’s Edge. In A Pirate’s Fortune, the Weequay will run into Kay Vess as he’s “looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.”

Star Wars Outlaws isn’t set to release until August 30th, so It remains to be seen whether the game will have players eager to revisit its universe. However, both of these story expansions sound promising! Unfortunately, details are still pretty slim about what to expect right now, but it’s likely Ubisoft will have a lot more information as their release draws closer.

