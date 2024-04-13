Star Wars Outlaws Rating Confirms You Can Play Sabacc

Star Wars Outlaws was just awarded a "Teen" rating from the ESRB, a rating that shouldn't be surprising at all based on what's been shown so far. These ESRB ratings usually precede the release of games and will on occasion reveal early descriptions of events that justified whatever rating the game got and, at best, may tease players with some spicy details about the game. The rating for Star Wars Outlaws, however, actually gave us some useful information this time by confirming suspicions that players will indeed be able to play the card game Sabacc while wagering their in-game money.

Sabacc was confirmed in the ESRB rating thanks to the gambling component of the card game with the rating summary saying that "players can wager in-game currency on Sabacc, a blackjack-like card game with detailed rules." The fact that Sabacc is in the game shouldn't come as a huge surprise given Kay Vess' smuggler profession and the fact that we could see her playing Sabacc in the cinematic trailer that first announced the game close to a year ago, but the question of whether or not players could actually play Sabacc or if it'd just be a prop is one that's popped up time and time again. People were asking about it even as recently as this week since the new story trailer just dropped, but it seems we now have our answer.

And while the ESRB description does suggest that Sabacc will have some detailed rules to follow, the fact that it's been compared to blackjack should be a good sign for those who prefer mini card games like this to be on the lighter side in games. If it truly is like blackjack, it doesn't sound like players will have to worry about collecting cards and building a deck since you should, based on this description, be able to just sit down and play to earn some quick money if you win.

Sabacc was previously seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as in Star Wars Rebels, so fact that it's in Star Wars Outlaws, too, makes sense given the game's themes. A fun bit of trivia outlined on the official Star Wars page that talks about Sabacc confirms that it was through this card game that Han Solo won the Millennium Falcon off of Lando Calrissian.

"Perhaps the galaxy's oldest and most popular card game, sabacc is played in a bewildering number of variations," the Star Wars site's description of Sabacc reads. "All place a premium on betting and bluffing, and many include an element of chance that can turn a good hand into a bad one – or vice versa. The Millennium Falcon changed hands in a famous sabacc game between Han Solo and Lando Calrissian."

Sabacc is also mentioned in the fancier versions of the game that have drawn so much criticism since they were revealed. In version of the game like the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition, players get the "Sabacc Shark bundle" which comes with cosmetics for Kay and her companion, Nix.