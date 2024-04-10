LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Is Cheaper Than Ever Until Fully Claimed On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (75288) set includes 1267 pieces, which is not quite as big as the supermassive UCS AT-AT set ($849.99), but it's certainly no slouch. It's also a lot more affordable, especially since Amazon is running a Lightning Deal on it, bringing the price down to $170.68, or 28% off. That's an all-time low price that will disappear once the deal is 100% claimed. So jump on it while you can. Also keep in mind that this set was retired by LEGO, so it might be your last chance.

Note that the set is being sold through Amazon Global Store UK, but shipping to the US is free. It just might take a little longer to arrive than a typical Amazon order.

The Star Wars AT-At (75288) set comes with 6 minifigures – Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT Drivers and 2 Snowtroopers. There's room for 3 minifigures in the cockpit, and it features foldout panels, spring-loaded shooters, a speeder bike, winch, bottom hatch for Luke's thermal detonator, and more. When complete, it will measure 13" (34cm) high, 14.5" (38cm) long and 5.5" (15cm) wide.

In other Star Wars LEGO news, the first update to the Star Wars Visual Dictionary since 2019 is here, and it includes new information about the sets released over the years along with an exclusive Darth Maul minifigure. If you want it add it to your collection, the book is currently available to order here on Amazon for $21.17, which is 16% off the list price. From the official description:

"Tour the LEGO Star Wars galaxy in this fully updated edition, which comes with an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure! Discover every detail of best-loved sets and vehicles, including the Mos Eisley Cantina and the Millennium Falcon. Find out about your favorite LEGO Star Wars minifigures-from Rey and C-3PO to Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Meet the LEGO Star Wars team and uncover exclusive behind-the-scenes facts! Find out everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars in this must-have guide for fans of all ages."