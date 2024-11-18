Star Wars Outlaws Gets Its First Major Discount Since Release

For the first since its release back in August, Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws has received its first major discount. Previously, the game has never gone on sale minus a couple of inconsequential discounts that have hardly changed the price of the Star Wars game. Right now on the Microsoft Store though, it has a meaty discount.

Unfortunately, those on PC and PS5 do not have a similar offer. Currently, the game is only on sale at the Microsoft Store, which means the deal is limited to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users interested in buying the newest Star Wars game.

As for the discount, it is live until December 3. After this, the game will revert back to its normal $69.99 asking price. Before this though, thanks to a 25 percent discount, the game is only $52.99 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This is consequently the cheapest the game has ever been.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Star Wars Outlaws is an action-adventure game made by Massive Entertainment, the studio best known for The Division series. Published by the owner of this studio, Ubisoft, it released back on August 30. Unfortunately, for the pair, it turned out to be a commercial flop and didn’t quite land with critics either, only earning a 75 on Metacritic. Both of these returns are unacceptable both for the Star Wars IP and the game’s large AAA budget.

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars action-adventure game and explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new,” reads an official description of the Star Wars game. “Risk it all as scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

“Star Wars fans have been eager for an open-world game to allow them to fully immerse themselves into the galaxy for what feels like forever, and Ubisoft has finally delivered with their latest release: Star Wars Outlaws,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Outlaws, while not without fault, offers an expansive exploration of the galaxy far, far away the likes of which Star Wars fans haven’t seen before, with multiple dense planets to explore as players aim to become the best thief in the galaxy, making a name for themselves through Outlaws‘ reputation system while experiencing a compelling new piece of the Star Wars narrative.”