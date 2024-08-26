Star Wars Outlaws Review: Immerse Yourself in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, But Prepare for Monotony

Star Wars fans have been eager for an open-world game to allow them to fully immerse themselves into the galaxy for what feels like forever, and Ubisoft has finally delivered with their latest release: Star Wars Outlaws. Outlaws, while not without fault, offers an expansive exploration of the galaxy far, far away the likes of which Star Wars fans haven’t seen before, with multiple dense planets to explore as players aim to become the best thief in the galaxy, making a name for themselves through Outlaws‘ reputation system while experiencing a compelling new piece of the Star Wars narrative.

As is the case with the Andor and the majority of The Book of Boba Fett series, Star Wars Outlaws offers a welcome departure from the fantastical world of the Force from being the center of the galaxy, and the Force’s presence is integral to the overarching story and themes with the galaxy it’s nice to see parts of the galaxy’s without a Jedi being central to it. Much like Andor, Outlaws allows its audience to see the impacts on the everyday individuals and their loved ones that the harshness of the Empire creates, and because this is considerably more relatable to audiences as none of us can understand a life with the Force’s wonders (unfortunately) and allows for a level of immersion not achieved with any previous Star Wars gaming title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early previews heralded Star Wars Outlaws as the new Red Dead Redemption 2, and while I don’t feel Outlaws offers quite the same level storytelling and exploration offered by Rockstar Games’ 2018 title, I have to say it comes as close as possible. Its settings are as dense as any in RDR2, yes, and therefore just as intersting to explore, with the star ship and speeder Kay Vess has at her disposal offering some seriously fun traversal mechanics. With some changes and enhancements Outlaws could have truly been Red Dead Redemption 2 in space, and falls only just short – Outlaws simply doesn’t deliver any overly memorable characters that I anticipate many fawning over in excess in the future, and the gameplay just isn’t as fun.

The writers for the game, while clearly deeply knowledgable on the Star Wars franchise and passionate to deliver the aforementioned compelling story, have only fallen somewhat short when it comes to the game’s content, and as mentioned it’s only the characters that I feel could’ve been improved upon. The two standouts for me from the game were Sliro, who is a wonderful representation of the title “crime boss”, and the player character Kay Vess’ companion, Nix. I simply didn’t feel attached to any of the characters outside of Nix, and for me it’s a huge missed opportunity in a game when I find I don’t connect with the character I’m playing as – and unfortunately, I just don’t see a character in Kay that many people will. The various storylines will have you intrigued and eager to experience more, familiar appearances from characters we’ve seen in the past will inspire that Star Wars nostalgia to carry you through, but ultimately the most compelling “new” content that Outlaws has to offer is its worlds and adding more depth to the criminal syndicates running the under workings of the galaxy.

In trying to become the best thief in the galaxy as Kay Vess, you will experience Outlaws‘ Reputation and Imperial Wanted sytems, which for me was the most interesting part of the game. It’s never going to not be fun to make such a horrific group such as the Empire increasingly frustrated with you, and the reputation Kay develops with each of the criminal syndicates offer sizable changes to how the player will experience the game, with their behavior changing toward Kay dependent on the player’s choices. This offers a replayability factor to the game, and I personally would be the type of person to replay Outlaws several times over to experience as many variations as possible if it weren’t for a major setback – Outlaws‘ gameplay itself.

Outlaws plays exactly like any other Ubisoft title you’ve experienced before – it’s commonly said that if you’ve played one game from the studio, you’ve played them all. While from a gameplay point this is accurate and anyone playing Outlaws that has played a previous Ubisoft title will know exactly what to do from a gameplay perspective – which is either good or bad dependent on how you feel about Ubisoft gameplay, and them falling into this almost formulaic approach to game development. For me, this monotony became tiresome in a way it has in many Ubisoft titles before it – the open world, while it should feel vast throughout the game, almost feels small at times because of the repetition in the open world chores, and stealth mechanics become increasingly eye-rolling to have to carry out throughout the game.

The stealth and most aspects attached to it are the only thing holding Outlaws back from truly fun gameplay. At certain points it becomes outright frustrating to navigate the criminal underworld, and its steal level layouts simply do not allow its players to have a seamless experience. Enemy line-of-sight isn’t communicated well, the guard layouts simply do not make sense more often than not and become an overly frustrating source of planning, and ultimately the stealth becomes horribly monotonous and unexciting.

Overall, while I finished the main storyline and got a fair amount of exploration in, I’m already fairly excited to load up Star Wars Outlaws some more today to get back into the aspect of the game where it’s at its best – exploration – though I’m not particularly enthralled to have to sit through more of its gameplay.

3.5/5

Star Wars Outlaws launces on August 30th for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.