New Star Wars Rumor Leaks Unannounced Shooter Releasing Later This Year

A new Star Wars rumor has leaked an unannounced shooter that is supposedly releasing later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and that isn't Star Wars Battlefront 3, which is also rumored to be in development, and may be announced soon. According to the rumor, the game is a smaller project more in the vein of Star Wars Squadrons rather than Star Wars Battlefront or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Continuing, the rumor notes the game has been in development for a little over two years at EA, and that it's a shooter, however, the leaker isn't sure if it's a first-person shooter or a third-person shooter. Lastly, the rumor claims the game is releasing sometime during Q4 2021 -- or in other words, sometime between October and December -- via "all major platforms excluding the Nintendo Switch."

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details end. The rumor also briefly mentions the game is in development for Unreal Engine 4, but this is hardly noteworthy without more information and context. And of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, not only because everything here is unofficial, but because even if it's 100 percent true and accurate, it's subject to change.

As for the source, it's an anonymous source and from Reddit, which is a pair of red flags, however, it comes from the source that relayed word that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are coming to modern consoles, including Switch, before the same information was relayed by more reputable sources. As a result, the claim is garnering far more attention than your average anonymous source over on Reddit.

At the moment of publishing, EA hasn't commented on this rumor in any capacity, and given that it maintains a very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

