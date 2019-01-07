‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ Scene Recreated In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

People are doing all sorts of wild things with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lately. Just hours after a fan of the game recreated the Avatar: The Last Airbender intro with Smash fighters, another has gone and provided a more detailed take on the final lightsaber battle in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because another user tried their own take on the scene, in which a grizzled Obi-Wan Kenobi gains the “high ground” on Anakin Skywalker during a final battle in the midst of a lava-covered factory.

But this time, a Reddit user has recreated that same scene, but with even more panels using the Mii Fighters from the hit brawling game. The user, going by the name of Zaptagious, posted the comic on Imgur, though you can see it below.

The scene begins with Obi-Wan jumping off the moving platform that’s on the lava onto more stable ground, yelling, “It’s over, Anakin! I have the high ground!” of course, Anakin screams back, “You underestimate my power!” and attempts to strike, despite Obi-Wan’s yelling for him not to try it. Of course, he does anyway.

With one well-timed swipe, Obi-Wan knocks back his former apprentice, yelling, “You were the chosen one! It was said that you were to destroy the Sith, not join them! Bring balance to the Force- not leave it in darkness!”

But just as Anakin gets set on fire and Obi-Wan walks away, he disappears in a quick flash, with the word “GAME!” appearing on the screen. Obi-Wan is then shown as the winner of the round, with a clapping Darth Vader lookalike in second place.

It’s a great twist on the image we saw previously, and one that’s sure to be a treat for Star Wars fans. And who knows, maybe some other fans will create a few other scenes. What we wouldn’t give to see the older Obi-Wan and Darth Vader battle it out.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital format via Nintendo eShop.

