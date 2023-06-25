Star Wars Shatterpoint Officially Announces Padme, Cad Bane Squad Packs

Star Wars: Shatterpoint has officially announced its next set of Squad Packs, which will be released in September of this year. This week, Atomic Mass Games officially announced the "We Are Brave" and "Fistful of Credits" squad packs, which feature Queen Padme Amidala and Cad Bane as Primary Units. Joining Padme is her body double Sabe and two Handmaiden, while Cad Bane is joined by Aurra Sing and a Bounty Hunter Supporting Unit consisting of a Chadran-Fan, Todo 360, and a Devaronian. The squad packs were previously revealed on Asmodee's French webpage, but this marks the first official confirmation that the Squad Packs will be coming later this year. You can check out marketing images of both squads down below:

In Star Wars: Shatterpoint, players battle over objective points on the tabletop, using a variety of abilities and actions unique to each unit. Players build their Strike Teams for Star Wars: Shatterpoint by building two Squads made up of a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit. Each Squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint comes with a pre-built squad, although the rules specify that you can mix and match units from different squad packs together, provided the figures meet certain points requirements and all come from the same era.

So far, the Core Set and two Squad Packs ("Hello There," featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, and "Twice the Pride" featuring Count Dooku) have been released for Star Wars: Shatterpoint. An updated release schedule can be found below:

7/7/23 – Plans and Preparation – Luminara Unduli & Barriss Offee

7/7/23 – Jedi Hunters – Inquisitors

7/7/23 – You Cannot Run Duel Pack – Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi (from the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series)

8/4/23 – This Party's Over – Mace Windu

8/4/23 – Witches of Dathomir – Mother Talzin and Savage

9/1/23 – We Are Brave – Queen Amidala

9/1/23 – Fistful of Credits – Cad Bane

9/30/23 – Appetite for Destruction – General Grievous and Kraken