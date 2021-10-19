Star Wars Will Get a New Roleplaying Game

More Star Wars tabletop roleplaying games are on the way. Edge Studios, a tabletop roleplaying game studio created by Asmodee, has announced that they are now an official licensee of Star Wars Roleplaying. Edge Studios announced that they would explore “some of the many eras of Star Wars” and would continue the legacy begun by fellow Asmodee studio Fantasy Flight Games, which launched a series of Star Wars roleplaying games back in 2013. Edge Studios’ RPG Manager Sam Gregor-Stewart was the former lead developer of Star Wars: Edge of the Empire.

In a press release, Edge Studios confirmed that the license meant that new games and products were on the way. “We are really excited with the opportunity of working on one of the most beloved IP in the world,” said Gille Garnier, head of Edge Studios, in the press release. “We want to follow in the footsteps of FFG’s fantastic work over the years while brining our own vision of what a Star Wars RPG should be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gregor-Stewart also hinted at the possibility of a new game, stating “I loved my time working on the [Star Wars] game lines Edge of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, and Force and Destiny. Now, with Edge, I’m really thrilled to have to have a chance to try something new!”

As part of the licensing deal, Edge is also working to ensure that reprints of previous Star Wars roleplaying game would still be available to fans. Edge stated that fans should follow them on social media for more updates about potential reprints of older games.

The news that a new Star Wars RPG is in the works should come to a relief for fans of the franchise. Last February, Fantasy Flight Games announced that they had cancelled its entire RPG line, including the Star Wars games. While Edge Studios was created by Asmodee to fill that gap, they hadn’t commented on any plans for the Star Wars line. It is noted that Edge Studios also recently announced plans to release a 5E version of Legends of the Five Rings, a different tabletop RPG published by Fantasy Flight Games.

Expect to hear more details about a Star Wars RPG in the not too distant future.